Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:13 IST

FDIC proposes tougher scrutiny for bank mergers over $100 bn

The proposal comes amid heightened scrutiny of bank mergers and industry consolidation.

Reported by: Business Desk
Global central banks pause, markets predict rate cuts
FDIC proposes tougher scrutiny for bank mergers over $100 bn | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tougher Scrutiny: The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is set to vote on draft guidance that would subject bank mergers resulting in institutions with over $100 billion in assets to increased scrutiny. This move, aimed at updating merger guidance for the first time in 16 years, underscores the agency's focus on maintaining banking sector stability.

The proposal comes amid heightened scrutiny of bank mergers and industry consolidation, particularly following three of the largest-ever US bank failures last year, which resulted in significant mergers. The draft guidance emphasises financial stability concerns, including the complexity of the merged bank and its cross-border activities.

Lawmakers criticise

Lawmakers from both parties have criticised the FDIC's handling of these mergers. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and others have expressed concern over allowing JPMorgan Chase, already the nation's largest bank, to acquire the failed First Republic Bank last year.

In response to the 2023 bank failures, FDIC Board Member Rohit Chopra has pledged stricter scrutiny of merger applications. However, bank executives have complained that regulatory delays have contributed to historically low merger activity among healthy banks.

The proposed guidance, offering a statement of principles rather than specific procedures, reflects the FDIC's commitment to ensuring that bank mergers do not compromise the stability of the financial system.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:13 IST

