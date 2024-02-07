Fierce competitiveness can see India’s auto part aftermarket touch $14 bn by 2028: ACMA

Advertisement

Ahead of Bharat Mobility Global Expo: The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) has reiterated its call for more localisation, which as per the industry body, will help the country's domestic auto component aftermarket become fiercely competitive to touch the $14 billion industry size by 2028.

Responding to a Republic Business query, on the need for more localisation in the auto sector, Shradha Suri Marwah, President ACMA said, quality control, cost-effectiveness, enhancing business scale, and more digitisation can help auto component companies open up to more global partnerships.

Advertisement

Marwah was part of the ACMA panel, during a curtain raiser event of the “5th ACMA Automechanika”, to be held at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi from February 1-3. “More we localise, the more competitive we become and open to the world we will be,” said the ACMA President, who is also Chairperson and Managing Director at Subros Ltd.

She said domestic auto component aftermarket needs to strategise differently for varying geographies. “The Indian components suppliers need to focus on building partnerships with international buying groups to gain market access, invest in marketing and branding, increase digital presence, and build collaboration amongst the industry players to provide their joint offerings to tap the global market opportunities,” Marwah said earlier at the event.

Advertisement

Underlining the fast-catching trend in the auto component industry of relying more on the e-commerce portals, for a larger industry to reach out, the ACMA President said, “ An increased use of Internet of Things (IOT) is a step towards auto component industry’s growth. This industry can leverage the reach of e-commerce portals.”

ACMA E&Y report

The study “Global Automotive Aftermarket Research Report”, conducted by ACMA in partnership with advisory firm Ernst & Young has focussed on seven product categories. These include engine parts, suspension and braking parts, transmission parts, braking parts, rubber components, cooling systems, and filters.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

The size of the Indian automotive aftermarket was $10 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow by close to 1.4 times to an estimated $14 billion by 2028, it said. Tyres and consumables such as batteries, coolants, and lubricants are however not covered in the study.

Advertisement

“The growth of aftermarket in India is fuelled by a steady increase in the vehicle parc, which currently stands at 340 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8 per cent for the next five years,” the study said.

The two-wheelers and passenger vehicle parcs are projected to show robust growth from 257 to 365 million units and from around 47 to over 72 million units respectively by 2028. The pre-owned cars sales are projected to grow around 17.5% CAGR until FY 28, fuelled by organised businesses and online platforms. The commercial vehicle parc is expected to grow from 13 million units to 19 million units in 2028, the study said.

Advertisement

The tractor segment currently contributes close to USD 1 billion to the Indian aftermarket and the parc is expected to grow from 14 million units to over 19 million units during the 2023-28 period, it said.

The methodology globally

On the international front, the study, as per ACMA has covered 39 countries and narrows down its focus to ten major export markets, identifying over USD 35 billion worth of export opportunities. The combined export potential to the top ten markets is expected to grow to over $35 billion by 2028, it said.

Image credit: Unsplash

Advertisement

Vinnie Mehta, Director General of ACMA, said, “The Indian auto component makers witnessed a promising 7.5 per cent growth in the first half of FY24 due to increased demand for pre-owned vehicles, the preferential shift towards larger vehicles and the increasing formalization of the repair and maintenance market,”

“On the back of fast-growing aftermarket opportunities, we are thrilled with the response for participation, from both domestic and international players, at the ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024. The event gives auto component manufacturers from across the world a platform to connect and demonstrate capabilities in the aftermarket. The exhibition has been seamlessly integrated into Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024,” Mehta added.

Advertisement