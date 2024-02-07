Advertisement

Interim Union Budget: With the much-anticipated Interim Union Budget 2024, taking center stage in less than two hours from now, key announcements of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, especially on the country's fiscal consolidation and public sector capital investment are keenly awaited.

Apart from fiscal prudence, the tenth Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is expected to be a reform-oriented Budget with less populist measures. A cut in excise of petrol and diesel and measures to tap inflation will be topics talked about.

A shot in the arm for healthcare, housing, and insurance sectors will be the key takeaways to lead India’s growth cycle. A focus on employability, with upskilling and sustainable growth at the forefront, can help India create 35 million jobs led by green growth. Poverty alleviation is also expected to be the Budget's focus area.

On the Budget eve, the country’s capital markets remained edgy and were expected to open on a cautious note just hours before the Finance Minister's speech. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FII), after leading a huge outflow in September and October last year, reposed faith in India’s equity markets towards the end of last year. As the global economy is expected to grow at 3 per cent and India aims for a sharper growth trajectory, can the Budget do a balancing act? Republic Business does a deep dive.

Public sector capital investment surge

The public sector capital investment in India has surged in the last ten years with almost Rs 10,000 lakh crore milestone already touched. The interim Budget in all probabilities, is expected to increase this figure. In this era, when the global economy is growing, continuous momentum on stock markets and GDP for the long-term are expected.

As per the World Bank criterion, India needs to grow at 8 per cent over next three decades to be classified as a high income country. With high growth projections, government capex is a key takeaway from the Interim Union Budget. The public sector banks, which are in the pink of their health are also expecting to be benefited by digitalisation.

Taxation measures and startup ecosystem

There is anticipation of announcements in the Interim Union Budget 2024 on tax reforms to simplify, rationalise and incentivise compliance. The increase in number of taxpayers and tax collection is an expectation analysts are betting big on.

Corporate India and policymakers await with a bated breath announcements on capital gains tax, and measures on indirect taxation. A possible tax deduction announced in the Budget may see cheaper home loans and propel the real estate sector. The real estate players are also betting big on a reduced GST rate on luxury properties. Similarly, the automobile industry expects the existing 20 per cent GST on electric vehicles (EVs) to be reduced for which industry bodies such as the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) and others have already reached out to the GST Council. The ‘Standup India’ and ‘Make in India’ have fared well with as many as 20 lakh entrepreneurs trained between 2018-23. The way forward for startups will chart the path of this ecosystem and see growth of private investments.

PLI expansion, financial and agro-economy

As part of the AatmaNirbhar and Make in India plan, the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 different sectors have attracted over Rs 1 lakh crore in investment till the end of last year. As per the Commerce and Industry Ministry, under these schemes, as many as 746 applications under PLI were approved till November 2023. The PLI scheme has witnessed Rs 2 lakh crore worth of investments and any incentives will help a manufacturing push with the help of PLI.

A focus on the growth of the industry with the help of the PLI scheme, which kickstarted in July 2019, will be eagerly watched in the Budget. India is reaping the benefits of online transactions and the players in the financial technology space are expecting measures to work in sync with the Banking, Financial Services industry.

The use of technology, especially Artificial intelligence help is addressing one of the most pressing concerns of the globe – an impending food crisis. India, despite its vast agri-production, can take the lead in managing the climate crisis, while also increasing farmers’ income and farm productivity. The agriculturist fraternity of the country, hit by weather vagaries, is hopeful of some kind of financial bailout.

