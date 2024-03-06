×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

FLY91 receives air operations nod from DGCA, set to begin operations soon

The airline has also secured its initial routes under the government's UDAN regional air connectivity scheme.

Reported by: Business Desk
Goa airline gets AOC
Goa airline gets AOC | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Goa airline gets AOC: Goa-based regional airline FLY91 has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday. With this certification, the carrier has fulfilled all regulatory requirements and is now poised to commence commercial operations, as stated in a press release.

FLY91 recently welcomed its first ATR 72-600 aircraft, part of a two-aircraft fleet leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise. This addition marks a crucial step in the airline's operational readiness.

The airline has also secured its initial routes under the government's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) regional air connectivity scheme. FLY91 plans to connect several destinations, including Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, and Nanded in Maharashtra, as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep, enhancing accessibility for travellers in these regions.

FLY91, officially known as Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd, is headquartered in Goa. The airline's entry into the regional aviation sector is expected to improve air connectivity and promote economic development in underserved areas.

With the AOC in hand and aircraft in place, FLY91 is on track to launch operations, providing passengers with a new and convenient travel option.

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

