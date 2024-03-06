Advertisement

Goa airline gets AOC: Goa-based regional airline FLY91 has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday. With this certification, the carrier has fulfilled all regulatory requirements and is now poised to commence commercial operations, as stated in a press release.

FLY91 recently welcomed its first ATR 72-600 aircraft, part of a two-aircraft fleet leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise. This addition marks a crucial step in the airline's operational readiness.

Advertisement

The airline has also secured its initial routes under the government's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) regional air connectivity scheme. FLY91 plans to connect several destinations, including Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, and Nanded in Maharashtra, as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep, enhancing accessibility for travellers in these regions.

FLY91, officially known as Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd, is headquartered in Goa. The airline's entry into the regional aviation sector is expected to improve air connectivity and promote economic development in underserved areas.

Advertisement

With the AOC in hand and aircraft in place, FLY91 is on track to launch operations, providing passengers with a new and convenient travel option.

(with PTI inputs)