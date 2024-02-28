Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

FM Sitharaman extols Bengaluru taxpayers for economic fortitude

Sitharaman specifically thanked Bengaluru's taxpayers for their role in advancing a prosperous India.

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
Sitharaman thanks taxpayers: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded taxpayers in Bengaluru for their consistent contributions to the nation's development. She praised their support, stating that it has provided stability and momentum for the economy. Sitharaman specifically thanked Bengaluru's taxpayers for their role in advancing a prosperous India.

"Your contribution is relentless. There has never been a dip. So thank you very much Bengaluru for keeping that momentum up", she said.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the upcoming HONGIRANA complex for Income Tax officials in Bengaluru, Sitharaman stressed the significant investments being made by the Central government in the city. She highlighted Bengaluru's crucial position as the operational centre for the Department of Revenue's national faceless income tax assessment scheme, indicating the city's vital role in the country's financial landscape.

Sitharaman stressed the government's focus on ensuring a transparent and seamless tax assessment process through the implementation of the faceless system. She mentioned that Bengaluru hosts the central processing centre for income tax, which manages operations nationwide. Sitharaman emphasised the importance of these investments, stating that they contribute to various developmental projects in Karnataka, including infrastructure development, transportation, and regional initiatives.

Expressing pride in Bengaluru's workforce, Sitharaman highlighted that the personnel driving the faceless income tax system are based in the city, demonstrating its expertise and capabilities in managing national-level operations. Overall, she reiterated her appreciation for Bengaluru's taxpayers and emphasised the city's integral role in the country's economic growth and development.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

