Force Motors Dividend 2025: Rs 40 Payout By Automaker In Q4 Quarterly Results 2025

Force Motors, a leading homegrown automotive manufacturer, has announced a dividend of Rs 40 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25. This dividend declaration comes at a time when the company is experiencing steady growth, driven by its strong presence in both the commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company stated, “In accordance with Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) 2015), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held today, i.e., on 25th April 2025, have, inter-alia, considered and approved the following:

Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025, along with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as of 31st March 2025, and the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31st March 2025.

Auditor's Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Quarterly Financial Results and Year-to-Date Results.

A recommendation for a dividend of Rs. 40.”

The dividend will be paid to shareholders as of the record date, which will be announced shortly.

Additionally, in line with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) 2015, the company confirmed that Kirtane & Pandit LLP, the Statutory Auditors, have issued an unmodified audit opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Quarterly Financial Results, as well as the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending 31st March 2025. The Board meeting commenced at 03:11 p.m. and concluded at 05:16 p.m.