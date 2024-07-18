sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:21 IST, July 18th 2024

Ford pivots from EV plans to heavy-duty trucks at Canada facility

Ford Motor outlined plans to use a Canadian plant to build a larger, gasoline-powered version of the flagship F-Series pickup truck.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ford to use the Canadian plant to build a larger, gasoline-powered version of the flagship F-Series pickup truck.
Ford to use the Canadian plant to build a larger, gasoline-powered version of the flagship F-Series pickup truck. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:21 IST, July 18th 2024