Foreign funds in real estate: Foreign investment inflows into Indian real estate witnessed a resurgence in 2023, marking a substantial 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise and totalling $3.6 billion, according to a report by Colliers.



The report highlights the sector's ability to attract substantial foreign capital, attributing the surge to favourable market conditions, robust economic growth, and evolving investor preferences.

India's growing appeal

Over the past few years, India has emerged as a beacon of stability and growth within the Asia Pacific region, drawing the attention of discerning investors seeking lucrative opportunities. With a projected GDP growth rate of 5.7 per cent in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India remains one of the fastest-growing economies globally, offering attractive pricing, better valuations, and higher yields.



Commenting on the findings, Piyush Gupta, Managing Director of Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India, stressed the consistency and focus of foreign investors towards the Indian real estate sector. Gupta highlighted that investments have been steady, with an average annual infusion of $4 billion over the past five years, showcasing a sustained belief in India's growth story.

Non-traditional asset expansion

The surge in foreign investment is not confined to traditional avenues but extends to alternative asset classes, boosting robust growth across office, residential, and industrial segments. The report highlights a shifting investor appetite towards diverse investment avenues, including performance credit, special situations, portfolio acquisitions, asset reconstruction, and related structures.

Office asset dominance

Sector-wise analysis reveals that office assets have attracted the lion's share of foreign inflows, with an average annual investment of $2.0 billion from 2019 to 2023. Alternatives, industrial & logistics, residential, mixed-use, and retail segments have also witnessed substantial foreign investment interest, highlighting the sector's resilience and appeal across various asset classes.



Furthermore, the report highlights rising interest from Asia Pacific (APAC) countries in India's real estate market. Investment inflows from APAC surged by 57 per cent YoY in 2023, reaching $1.8 billion, with a major portion directed towards office assets. This growing interest from APAC countries highlights India's position as a preferred investment destination within the region.

Outlook on investor engagement

Looking ahead, investors are expected to ramp up their activity in India's real estate market, driven by robust economic performance, a positive business environment, and growing demand across core and alternative sectors. Experts anticipate heightened investor activity in 2024, reflecting certainty around the policy environment and investor intent to deploy capital across real estate asset classes.

