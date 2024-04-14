×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Foreign investors turn to offshore swaps for Indian debt exposure

Foreign investors rush to govt bonds ahead of inclusion in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index, expecting $20-25 billion from index-tracking funds.

Reported by: Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Foreign interest peaks: International investors are turning to derivative instruments to gain exposure to Indian debt due to the country's stringent investment regulations. Ahead of India's inclusion in global benchmark indexes like the JPMorgan emerging market debt index, foreign investors are flocking to Indian government bonds in anticipation of substantial inflows from index-tracking funds.

Since JPMorgan's announcement of India's inclusion in September 2023, foreign inflows into Indian bonds have surged. A major portion of these inflows, estimated at $9.3 billion, is believed to have come through offshore derivatives, according to Parul Mittal Sinha, India head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank.

Overcoming investment barriers

To invest directly in Indian debt, foreign investors face hurdles such as registration with local regulators and hefty taxes on interest earnings and capital gains. To circumvent these challenges, investors are utilising offshore derivatives like total return swaps (TRS) and offshore interest rate swaps (OIS), as well as rupee-denominated bonds issued by supranationals.

TRS, particularly with short tenors of three months to one year, has emerged as a favoured derivative amongst investors. Another popular option is the non-deliverable version of rupee interest rate swaps. Besides, investors can use interest rate swaps and cross currency swaps to speculate on rupee rates, as explained by Rick Cheung, portfolio manager for emerging market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Bond inclusion expansion

In addition to the JPMorgan debt index, government bonds will also be included in Bloomberg Index Services' emerging market local currency index from January 2025. Anita Mishra, head of markets and securities services at HSBC India, noted interest amongst active managers in offshore derivatives, with HSBC offering these instruments offshore and through India's tax-neutral investment zone, the GIFT City.

According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the notional value of offshore derivatives on Indian debt has risen significantly. However, this data only captures figures reported by custodians to SEBI and may not reflect all deals struck overseas.

Supranational bonds, issued by agencies like the World Bank, also remain popular amongst investors seeking exposure to Indian debt. Vontobel Asset Management is utilising this route due to the cumbersome registration process for accessing the Indian government bond market.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

7 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

9 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

14 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

14 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

27 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

30 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

31 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

34 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

37 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

39 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

39 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

41 minutes ago
bjp manifesto 2024

Muft Bijli Yojana

an hour ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

an hour ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca

Aurélien Tchouaméni goal

an hour ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World15 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo