Foreign interest peaks: International investors are turning to derivative instruments to gain exposure to Indian debt due to the country's stringent investment regulations. Ahead of India's inclusion in global benchmark indexes like the JPMorgan emerging market debt index, foreign investors are flocking to Indian government bonds in anticipation of substantial inflows from index-tracking funds.



Since JPMorgan's announcement of India's inclusion in September 2023, foreign inflows into Indian bonds have surged. A major portion of these inflows, estimated at $9.3 billion, is believed to have come through offshore derivatives, according to Parul Mittal Sinha, India head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank.

Overcoming investment barriers

To invest directly in Indian debt, foreign investors face hurdles such as registration with local regulators and hefty taxes on interest earnings and capital gains. To circumvent these challenges, investors are utilising offshore derivatives like total return swaps (TRS) and offshore interest rate swaps (OIS), as well as rupee-denominated bonds issued by supranationals.



TRS, particularly with short tenors of three months to one year, has emerged as a favoured derivative amongst investors. Another popular option is the non-deliverable version of rupee interest rate swaps. Besides, investors can use interest rate swaps and cross currency swaps to speculate on rupee rates, as explained by Rick Cheung, portfolio manager for emerging market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Bond inclusion expansion

In addition to the JPMorgan debt index, government bonds will also be included in Bloomberg Index Services' emerging market local currency index from January 2025. Anita Mishra, head of markets and securities services at HSBC India, noted interest amongst active managers in offshore derivatives, with HSBC offering these instruments offshore and through India's tax-neutral investment zone, the GIFT City.



According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the notional value of offshore derivatives on Indian debt has risen significantly. However, this data only captures figures reported by custodians to SEBI and may not reflect all deals struck overseas.



Supranational bonds, issued by agencies like the World Bank, also remain popular amongst investors seeking exposure to Indian debt. Vontobel Asset Management is utilising this route due to the cumbersome registration process for accessing the Indian government bond market.



(With Reuters Inputs)