English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 19:10 IST

Forex reserves rise USD 8.895 bn to record high of USD 642.453 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 8.895 billion to reach a record high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, RBI data showed.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 8.895 billion to reach a record high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended August 27, the reserves had surged USD 16.663 billion to USD 633.558 billion, mainly due to a rise in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) holdings. International Monetary Fund (IMF) had made an allocation of SDR 12.57 billion to India.

For the week ended September 3, the increase was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA rose by USD 8.213 billion to USD 579.813 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by USD 642 million to USD 38.083 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the IMF rose by USD 29 million to USD 19.437 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 11 million to USD 5.121 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

an hour ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

an hour ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

an hour ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

3 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Is Flavoured Water Good For You? Weighing The Pros And Cons

    Lifestyle Healthan hour ago

  5. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo