Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Former Italian PM proposes unified framework for EU small businesses

The aim of the proposal is to improve the EU's single market, making it more competitive against global counterparts like the US and China.

Reported by: Business Desk
Small Business
Former Italian PM proposes unified framework for EU small businesses | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Uniform regulatory framework: Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta is set to present a report to national leaders next week advocating for a single regulatory framework for small businesses operating within the European Union. This framework, dubbed 'Opt 28,' would streamline regulations and tax rules for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the EU's 27 member countries.

The aim of the proposal is to improve the EU's single market, making it more competitive against global counterparts like the United States and China. SMEs, which form the bulk of European businesses, often face challenges navigating the diverse regulatory landscapes of different EU countries.

Letta's report also suggests further integration within the EU's financial sector and the creation of a '5th freedom' for the movement of knowledge and innovation. This would facilitate the exchange of expertise and ideas across the bloc, promoting growth and competitiveness.

The proposal includes giving all EU high school students access to a paid-for education exchange program in another EU country, aiming to democratize opportunities currently available mainly to affluent families.

Letta stressed that his proposal does not require changes to EU treaties, which would necessitate unanimous agreement among member states. The full report will be presented at an upcoming EU summit following a six-month review that included consultations with various stakeholders across Europe.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

