Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Electoral bonds worth Rs 87 crore purchased by four financial service firms

Names of several large and small companies that have purchased electoral bonds have come to the forefront.

Reported by: Business Desk
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds | Image:Republic
  2 min read
Electoral Bonds: Among the companies that have purchased electoral bonds include financial services firms Bajaj Finance, Piramal Enterprises, and Edelweiss Group, which have cumulatively bought bonds worth Rs 87 crore between April 1, 2019 and January 2024. Piramal Enterprises, PHL Finvest Pvt Ltd and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance have bought bonds worth Rs 60 crore during the period.

It was followed by three entities of Edelweiss Group, subscribing to Rs 4 crore bonds, while Bajaj Finance purchased bonds worth Rs 20 crore, as per the details published by the Election Commission of India on Thursday evening.

Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance subscribed electoral bonds worth Rs 3 crore during the period. However, the names of the political parties that have received the funds have not been disclosed. When reached, the companies that have featured among firms that bought electoral bonds did not offer immediate comment.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday evening submitted to the Election Commission the details of entities, which had purchased the now-scrapped electoral bonds and political parties which received them.

The SBI has issued electoral bonds worth Rs 16,518 crore in 30 tranches since the inception of the scheme in 2018.  The apex court in a landmark verdict on February 15 scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" ordering disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them, and recipients. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

