English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Foxconn's CEO, Young Liu, among 132 conferred with Padma Awards

Young Liu, a global business leader and innovator, has been at the helm of Foxconn, a leading international semiconductor manufacturing giant.

Business Desk
Young Liu
Young Liu | Image:Foxconn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Padma Award to Young Liu: The Government announced the conferment of Padma awards to 132 individuals, on the eve of Republic Day, marking a significant recognition of their contributions. Among the distinguished awardees is Young Liu, the CEO of Taiwan's Foxconn, who has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

For the year 2024, the President has approved a total of 132 Padma Awards, including two duo cases, where the award is counted as one. Young Liu, a global business leader and innovator, has been at the helm of Foxconn, a leading international semiconductor manufacturing giant.

Advertisement

With over four decades of industry experience, Liu is a well-known entrepreneur who founded three companies, including Young Micro Systems in 1988 and ITeX in 1997. The merger of Young Micro Systems with Foxconn in 1994 and the successful listing of ITeX on NASDAQ in 2001 highlight his impactful journey.

According to Foxconn's official website, Liu has been dedicated to the digital transformation of Hon Hai (Foxconn), earning him the "Digital Transformation Leadership" award from Harvard Business Review in 2021. His academic background includes an M.S. degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California in 1986 and a B.S. degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University in 1978.

Advertisement

The comprehensive list of Padma Awards for 2024 comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. Notably, 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 individuals from the category of Foreigners / NRI/PIO/OCI, along with 9 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honors in the country, are conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognize outstanding contributions in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, reflecting the diverse fields of human achievement.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 01:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos13 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement