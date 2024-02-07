Advertisement

Padma Award to Young Liu: The Government announced the conferment of Padma awards to 132 individuals, on the eve of Republic Day, marking a significant recognition of their contributions. Among the distinguished awardees is Young Liu, the CEO of Taiwan's Foxconn, who has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

For the year 2024, the President has approved a total of 132 Padma Awards, including two duo cases, where the award is counted as one. Young Liu, a global business leader and innovator, has been at the helm of Foxconn, a leading international semiconductor manufacturing giant.

With over four decades of industry experience, Liu is a well-known entrepreneur who founded three companies, including Young Micro Systems in 1988 and ITeX in 1997. The merger of Young Micro Systems with Foxconn in 1994 and the successful listing of ITeX on NASDAQ in 2001 highlight his impactful journey.

According to Foxconn's official website, Liu has been dedicated to the digital transformation of Hon Hai (Foxconn), earning him the "Digital Transformation Leadership" award from Harvard Business Review in 2021. His academic background includes an M.S. degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California in 1986 and a B.S. degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University in 1978.

The comprehensive list of Padma Awards for 2024 comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. Notably, 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 individuals from the category of Foreigners / NRI/PIO/OCI, along with 9 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honors in the country, are conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognize outstanding contributions in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, reflecting the diverse fields of human achievement.