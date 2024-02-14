English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

FPI holdings in the equities surge to $738 billion

The report attributes this surge to the impressive performance of domestic equity markets.

Business Desk
FII
FPI holdings in the equities surge to $738 Billion | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

FPI equity surge: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) witnessed a notable upswing in their holdings in state-owned equities, reaching a substantial $738 billion in the three months concluding in December 2023, as reported by Morningstar. This reflects a remarkable 13 per cent surge from the preceding quarter's figure of $651 billion, primarily fueled by the robust performance of the domestic stock market.

On a year-on-year basis, the value of FPI investments exhibited a robust growth of 26 per cent, rising from $584 billion in December 2022. The report attributes this surge to the impressive performance of domestic equity markets and substantial net inflows from FPIs.

Advertisement

Positive trend

Despite the overall positive trend, FPIs' contribution to Indian equity market capitalization experienced a marginal dip, declining to 16.83 per cent during the quarter under review from 16.95 per cent in the previous quarter. After withdrawing $5.38 billion in the September quarter, foreign investors pivoted to being net buyers, injecting $6.07 billion into Indian equity markets in the final quarter of 2023, influenced by factors such as the decline in US Treasury bond yields, successful IPO listings, and the drop in crude prices.

Advertisement

The report highlights the impact of political stability following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in major state elections, creating a favourable climate for investors. However, this positive momentum waned in January, with FPIs turning into net sellers and withdrawing $3.10 billion from the equities, citing factors like profit booking and caution amidst uncertainty over the interest-rate scenario.

Furthermore, the report points to various global factors influencing FPI behaviour, including escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, hawkish comments from the Fed on interest rates, and a sharp surge in the treasury bond yields, leading FPIs to shift their focus away from emerging markets.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

3 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

4 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

4 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

7 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

19 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi in UAE LIVE: BAPS Temple to be Inaugurated by PM Modi Shortly

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. India's Indigenous Tank Engine Drive Gains Momentum Amidst German Hurdle

    Defence17 minutes ago

  3. Assam CM Calls For Unique Assam Model After 4 Congress MLAs Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. UAE में पहले हिंदू मंदिर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार

    21 minutes ago

  5. Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Patna Hospital, No Casualty Reported

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement