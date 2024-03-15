Advertisement

Fractional ownership boom: The fractional ownership market in India, currently valued at $500 million, is poised to surpass $5 billion by 2030, showcasing a tenfold growth according to the analysis by JLL-PropShare.

The majority of this market, more than 90 per cent, comprises office assets. The study focused on Grade A office assets in India's top seven markets, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, to gauge the market's potential size and growth trajectory.

Reduced entry barriers

Traditionally, investing in real estate requires substantial capital, limiting participation to institutional investors or individuals with significant financial resources. However, the rise of REITs and Fractional Ownership Platforms (FOPs) has democratised real estate investment, allowing investors to own a fraction of a property and reducing the entry barrier.



Fractional Ownership Platforms facilitate this process, offering retail investors access to pre-leased commercial real estate, predominantly office spaces. These platforms enable investors to split the acquisition cost, earning returns through rentals and property appreciation, after deducting management fees and expenses.

Investor protection measures

To regulate this emerging market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced regulations for Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs). These regulations aim to ensure investor protection and organised market growth.

Key aspects include requiring the investment manager to have a net worth of at least Rs 20 crore and experience in real estate, limiting investments to completed and revenue-generating properties, and setting asset size and investor thresholds.



The introduction of SM REIT regulations is expected to fuel growth in this sector, providing a new funding avenue for small and medium real estate assets while enhancing market transparency and efficiency.