Free trade pacts must not lead India to reduce customs duty on auto sector: Report

GTRI report: India should not cut import duties for the automobile sector under free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries like the UK as it will adversely impact the sector and may result in closure of companies here, economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in a report on Wednesday.

The report has warned that favouring imports might lead companies to reduce or halt car manufacturing in India, potentially closing essential production units.

As the government engages in advanced-stage trade talks with the UK, the latter seeks duty concessions on electric vehicles (EVs), it said.

The report emphasised maintaining the current tariff regime and suggested additional production-linked incentives (PLI) to support the industry. The report also recommends investing in research and development (R&D) for the next generation of battery technology instead of subsidising EVs on the road.

Import intensity

Highlighting the import intensity of EVs, exceeding 70 per cent to 90 per cent, and most imports, including batteries, originating from China, the report questions the environmental sustainability of EVs in India with over 70 per cent of power generated from coal, the report added.

Referencing historical examples, the report draws parallels with Australia, cautioning against a gradual reduction in import duties that could impact local manufacturing negatively. In contrast, the government's imposition of high import duties historically attracted significant investments, fostering the development of an indigenous car and auto component industry.

Auto sector challenges

The challenges faced by the auto sector extend beyond trade negotiations, including global supply chain disruptions, increased material costs, semiconductor chip shortages, and shipping route disruptions, the report added. Stringent regulatory compliance, emission standards, and heightened safety regulations add additional pressure, it said.

Furthermore, the report underscores the industry's vulnerability due to its significant dependence on imported components, especially for advanced technologies. In FY2022, the value of imported automotive components and inputs reached $20 billion, making the industry susceptible to global supply chain fluctuations and foreign exchange rate variations.

Despite the challenges, the auto industry remains a crucial contributor to the country's GDP, providing direct and indirect employment to over 19 million individuals. The industry's turnover crossed $150 billion in 2022–23, with robust exports in automobiles and auto components, it added.

(With PTI inputs)