Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Free trade pacts must not lead India to reduce customs duty on auto sector: Report

Global Trade Research Initiative recommends R&D investments for next gen of battery technology.

Business Desk
Renault discards IPO for EV vertical Ampere
Renault | Image:Renault
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GTRI report: India should not cut import duties for the automobile sector under free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries like the UK as it will adversely impact the sector and may result in closure of companies here, economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in a report on Wednesday. 

The report has warned that favouring imports might lead companies to reduce or halt car manufacturing in India, potentially closing essential production units.

Advertisement

As the government engages in advanced-stage trade talks with the UK, the latter seeks duty concessions on electric vehicles (EVs), it said. 

The report emphasised maintaining the current tariff regime and suggested additional production-linked incentives (PLI) to support the industry. The report also recommends investing in research and development (R&D) for the next generation of battery technology instead of subsidising EVs on the road.

Advertisement

Import intensity

Highlighting the import intensity of EVs, exceeding 70 per cent to 90 per cent, and most imports, including batteries, originating from China, the report questions the environmental sustainability of EVs in India with over 70 per cent of power generated from coal, the report added. 

Advertisement

Referencing historical examples, the report draws parallels with Australia, cautioning against a gradual reduction in import duties that could impact local manufacturing negatively. In contrast, the government's imposition of high import duties historically attracted significant investments, fostering the development of an indigenous car and auto component industry.

Auto sector challenges

The challenges faced by the auto sector extend beyond trade negotiations, including global supply chain disruptions, increased material costs, semiconductor chip shortages, and shipping route disruptions, the report added. Stringent regulatory compliance, emission standards, and heightened safety regulations add additional pressure, it said. 

Furthermore, the report underscores the industry's vulnerability due to its significant dependence on imported components, especially for advanced technologies. In FY2022, the value of imported automotive components and inputs reached $20 billion, making the industry susceptible to global supply chain fluctuations and foreign exchange rate variations.

Advertisement

Despite the challenges, the auto industry remains a crucial contributor to the country's GDP, providing direct and indirect employment to over 19 million individuals. The industry's turnover crossed $150 billion in 2022–23, with robust exports in automobiles and auto components, it added.

 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 38 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement