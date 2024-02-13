Advertisement

New SUV: Groupe Renault pulls off the wrap off its new Duster, showcasing its final design and the changes compared to the Dacia Duster, as per media reports.

The most evident design change is the Renault badging on the grille and other body panels, replacing the Dacia badging seen on the Dacia Duster. Apart from the exterior ones, the interior also gets changes made to the upholstery, and the Dacia badges get replaced by Renault ones.

Advertisement

Platform, tech-centric features

The new Renault Duster is based on the same platform as the Dacia Duster, CMF-B platform, while also carrying forward a butch, muscular design. The Duster will have a slightly shorter wheelbase compared to the older version, however, the SUV will be offered as a five or a seven-seater.

Advertisement

Inside, the Renault Duster is similar to the Dacia Duster with a double-layered dash, while the top-spec variants will get a 7.0-inch instrument console and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, and more. Other features such as wireless charging, auto climate control, and ADAS will be shared between the two vehicles.

Engine options have not been confirmed yet, however, for the global markets, the Dacia Duster gets a 1.6-litre hybrid petrol engine with a mild hybrid system, a turbocharged 1.3-litre engine, and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Duster will also get multiple traction modes such as Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, off-road and Eco.

Advertisement

India launch

In terms of Renault launching the new Duster in India, the company will launch the SUV in the second half of 2025, followed by a Nissan version of the Duster. When launched, the Duster is slated to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti SuzukiGrand Vitara amongst others