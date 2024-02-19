Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

French Finance Minister announces 1% GDP cut amid global tensions

To mitigate the economic challenges, the Finance Minister outlined a plan to trim state spending by 10 billion euros across all government departments.

Business Desk
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announces 1% GDP cut amid global tensions | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
France growth forecast: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire disclosed a revision in the country's 2024 GDP growth forecast, adjusting it down from 1.4 per cent to 1 per cent. The downward revision is attributed to the escalating conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, coupled with a notable deceleration in economic activities among key trade partners Germany and China.

Le Maire conveyed the updated projection during an interview, highlighting the impact of geopolitical shifts on the economic landscape. He cited concerns stemming from the war in Ukraine, Middle East tensions, disruptions in maritime transport in the Red Sea, and the economic slowdown experienced by both China and Germany.

Reduce economic difficulties 

The Finance Minister unveiled a plan to reduce state spending by 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) across all government agencies and departments in order to lessen the economic difficulties. Emphasising that the growth forecast remains positive, Le Maire assured citizens that there would be no tax hikes or reductions in social security payments. Instead, he underscored the collective effort required, with all ministries and agencies contributing to the expenditure cuts.

"We will immediately cut ten billion euros in state expenditures in the coming days," Le Maire announced. The reductions include five billion euros in operating expenses across ministries and an additional five billion allocated to public policies. Notable cuts involve one billion euros in public aid for development and a corresponding amount for residential building renovation subsidies.

Le Maire expressed determination to uphold the 2024 state deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP. He revealed the possibility of implementing a supplementary budget in the summer, contingent on economic circumstances and the political landscape. The government's broader objective is to gradually diminish the fiscal shortfall until it falls below the EU ceiling of 3 per cent in 2027.

This revised forecast aligns with recent adjustments made by the European Commission, the OECD, and the French statistics agency INSEE, reflecting a more cautious outlook for France's economic growth in the coming years.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

