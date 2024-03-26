Advertisement

FTSE 100 slips: The UK's FTSE 100 index experienced a slight decline on Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of key US inflation data. The index was down 0.1 per cent by 0933 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.1 per cent.

Concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook were exacerbated by conflicting statements from US monetary policymakers. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee projected three rate cuts this year, contrasting with Fed Governor Lisa Cook's call for caution and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's revised forecast of one cut.

Market attention is now focused on the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, scheduled for release on Friday.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, remarked, "The 'wait and see' mood in the markets is continuing with recent exuberance fading as investors look ahead to key consumer inflation data."

The FTSE 100's reversal from last week's highs reflects this cautious sentiment. The Personal Goods index led sectoral declines, dropping 0.9 per cent, with Dr Martens shares falling 4.3 per cent after a Goldman Sachs downgrade.

Industrial metal miners also declined by 0.4 per cent in line with lower base metal prices. On the earnings front, Ocado Group's shares rose 1.4 per cent following a 10.6 per cent revenue increase in the latest quarter reported by online supermarket Ocado Retail, a joint venture with Marks & Spencer.

Flutter, the online betting giant, expects a 30 per cent jump in core profit this year, driving its shares up by 1.7 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)