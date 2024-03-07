Advertisement

Ethane import exploration: GAIL (India) Ltd and ONGC are teaming up with Shell Energy India Pvt Ltd to explore the potential of utilising Shell's Hazira terminal in Gujarat for importing ethane and other hydrocarbons.



Last year, GAIL signed an MoU with Shell Energy India to delve into various opportunities within the energy value chain, with a focus on ethane sourcing. Now, in a tripartite agreement signed on Thursday, GAIL, ONGC, and Shell Energy India are joining forces to investigate the import of ethane and other hydrocarbons and to develop evacuation infrastructure at the Hazira terminal.



Both GAIL and ONGC are eyeing ethane imports, particularly from countries like the US, to support their planned petrochemical ventures aimed at meeting the increasing demand for products ranging from plastics to paints and adhesives in India's rapidly expanding economy. GAIL's plans include constructing an ethane cracker to produce ethylene, a crucial component for various plastic products.



The collaboration between GAIL, ONGC, and Shell Energy India aims to address India's emerging ethanol requirements and develop the necessary infrastructure. Singhal, Director of Business Development at GAIL, emphasised the growing importance of ethane as a petrochemical precursor in India and highlighted the definite plans to import ethane to meet domestic petrochemical needs.

Similarly, Kumar, ONGC's group general manager for petrochemicals, highlighted the importance of ethane as the future fuel for India's petrochemical industry, aligning with the country's expansion plans in this sector.



The MoU aims to facilitate cooperation in developing ethane import facilities, utilising existing infrastructure at the Shell Hazira Terminal, and leveraging pipeline routes and facilities effectively.



(With Reuters Inputs)