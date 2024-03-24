×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Galaxy Health receives IRDAI approval as 7th standalone insurer

It will become the seventh standalone health insurance company, following others like Aditya Birla Health, ManipalCigna, Niva Bupa, and more.

Reported by: Business Desk
Health insurance
Health insurance | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Galaxy Health Registered: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) decided to grant the certificate of registration to Galaxy Health and Allied Insurance, allowing it to commence operations as the seventh standalone health insurer in India.

IRDAI recently issued a press statement announcing the approval of several crucial regulations during its board meeting, aimed at enhancing the insurance industry's efficiency and policyholder protection. 

Regulatory overhaul initiated

The approved regulations cover various aspects such as product guidelines, surrender charges, policyholder protection, and the establishment of Bima Sugam, an electronic insurance marketplace. These regulations aim to streamline processes, promote transparency, and ensure better governance within the insurance sector.

One major change involves revising surrender charges, potentially allowing policyholders to receive a higher refund upon premature policy termination. However, details regarding the finalisation of these changes remain forthcoming from IRDAI.

Advertisement

Unified insurance platform

Additionally, the establishment of Bima Sugam is aimed at providing a unified platform for policy transactions and claim settlements. Moreover, the finalised policyholder protection regulations emphasise standard procedures and best practices to safeguard policyholders' interests and ensure effective grievance redressal mechanisms.

Advertisement

IRDAI, in its press statement, highlighted the importance of these regulations in boosting a more robust and customer-centric insurance ecosystem. While specific details of these regulations are yet to be fully disclosed, the insurance industry awaits further clarity from IRDAI. Notably, proposed changes include extending the free-look period for policy returns and mandating electronic issuance of most policies.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

4 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

6 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

7 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

8 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

11 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

13 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

25 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

32 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

34 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

35 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

36 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

39 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

39 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

41 minutes ago
Fixed Deposits

Inflation's impact on FD

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo