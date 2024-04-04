×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

GameStop saga ends. Winner: capital markets

The video-gaming retailer was on the “brink of bankruptcy,” according to former boss Matt Furlong.

Lauren Silva Laughlin
Lauren Silva Laughlin
Video games
Future of video games | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Game over. Remember the meme-stock craze? GameStop’s shareholders certainly do. The video-gaming retailer was on the “brink of bankruptcy,” according to former boss Matt Furlong. Yet it was able to raise cash in 2021 via share sales after day traders mobilized by message-board Reddit decided that betting against the company was a moral outrage. Two years, a new CEO and a lot of money later, the company is roughly back where it started. That’s unfortunate for the mob who tried to bail it out, and the company itself. But it shows that markets are working as they should.

It is, of course, unnerving that the cost of this lesson will be borne by retail traders. GameStop was swept up in a wave of newfound popularity for trading at home, as lockdowns kept people in front of computers and unmonitored by employers. Momentum fueled runs in AMC Entertainment and Bed, Bath and Beyond, too, not to mention a slew of initial public offerings of companies that had no profit.

Advertisement

The day-trading crowd succeeded in one part of its mission: giving GameStop a fighting chance. By the end of 2021, the retailer had nearly tripled its cash hoard, at the time roughly a third the size of its market capitalization. Activist investor Ryan Cohen, who founded pet retailer Chewy, took over the corner office.

But last week, the company turned in another quarter of decline, which one analyst dubbed unsustainable. Its stock price has tumbled far from the heady days of the meme-stock boom: Had an investor spent $1,000 on shares at the top, their stock would be worth about $185 now. In another lifetime, GameStop might have used its cash warchest to reinvent stores, creating gaming destinations, say. But it didn’t.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Angkrish Raghuvanshi likened to Shubman Gill

India's NEXT Shubman Gill

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Thursday 04/04/2024 Result

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 minutes ago
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Buys New Home

3 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

3 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto

4 minutes ago
IBM Microsoft experience zone

IBM partners Microsoft

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Dies After Suspected

5 minutes ago
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni's aura

7 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson

Ritchson's SHOCKING Past

7 minutes ago
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

8-yr-old Odisha boy

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

17 minutes ago
Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Air India Express launche

21 minutes ago
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring

US Visa Interview

22 minutes ago
Gujarati Thali

veg thali price

25 minutes ago
Youth killed in Delhi

Murder in Delhi

27 minutes ago
CBSE Exam Format changed: The revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.

CBSE Exam Format

29 minutes ago
iitb

IIT Bombay Jobs

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo