Cut in import duties: In anticipation of the Union Budget, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has urged the government to consider adjustments in import duties on gold and cut-and-polished diamonds to enhance the global competitiveness of the sector.

The gem and jewellery industry heavily relies on imported raw materials, such as gold, diamonds, silver, and coloured gemstones.

The GJEPC is advocating for a reduction in the import duty on precious metals from 15 per cent to 4 per cent. It is also urging the government to lower the customs duty on cut-and-polished diamonds from the current 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Impact of higher import duties

The industry body emphasises that higher import duties on cut-and-polished gemstones could impact exports, job creation in the jewellery sector, and the competitiveness of the industry compared to countries like China and Thailand. The GJEPC is requesting the reintroduction of the Diamond Imprest Licence and a reduction in import duties to provide a level playing field for the MSME diamond exporters, prevent the flight of diamantaires' investments to diamond mining destinations, and generate more employment in diamond assorting and processing.

Additionally, the GJEPC is urging the government to consider its long-pending demand for the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs) through the Safe Harbour Rule. It recommends expanding the scope of SNZs to include globally recognised diamond broking and trading houses, facilitating the sale of diamonds by smaller miners, which collectively contribute nearly 35 per cent of the global mining produce.

Maximum benefit

To maximise benefits from the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the GJEPC suggests the introduction of a "Rates and Taxes Refund" mechanism through the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) system, aligning the refund rates with prevailing import duty and GST rates.

GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah highlighted the challenging times faced by gem and jewellery exports due to economic downturns, geopolitical concerns, and supply constraints. He expressed optimism that the proposed measures, including the reduction in import duties and the introduction of supportive schemes, would positively impact gold jewellery exports in the current economic environment.

