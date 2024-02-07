Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Gem Export Council urges import duty adjustments for sector competitiveness

The industry body emphasises that higher import duties on cut-and-polished gemstones could impact exports and job creation.

Business Desk
Gemstones
Gemstones | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cut in import duties: In anticipation of the Union Budget, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has urged the government to consider adjustments in import duties on gold and cut-and-polished diamonds to enhance the global competitiveness of the sector.

The gem and jewellery industry heavily relies on imported raw materials, such as gold, diamonds, silver, and coloured gemstones.

Advertisement

The GJEPC is advocating for a reduction in the import duty on precious metals from 15 per cent to 4 per cent. It is also urging the government to lower the customs duty on cut-and-polished diamonds from the current 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Impact of higher import duties

The industry body emphasises that higher import duties on cut-and-polished gemstones could impact exports, job creation in the jewellery sector, and the competitiveness of the industry compared to countries like China and Thailand. The GJEPC is requesting the reintroduction of the Diamond Imprest Licence and a reduction in import duties to provide a level playing field for the MSME diamond exporters, prevent the flight of diamantaires' investments to diamond mining destinations, and generate more employment in diamond assorting and processing.

Additionally, the GJEPC is urging the government to consider its long-pending demand for the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zones (SNZs) through the Safe Harbour Rule. It recommends expanding the scope of SNZs to include globally recognised diamond broking and trading houses, facilitating the sale of diamonds by smaller miners, which collectively contribute nearly 35 per cent of the global mining produce.

Advertisement

Maximum benefit

To maximise benefits from the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the GJEPC suggests the introduction of a "Rates and Taxes Refund" mechanism through the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) system, aligning the refund rates with prevailing import duty and GST rates.

Advertisement

GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah highlighted the challenging times faced by gem and jewellery exports due to economic downturns, geopolitical concerns, and supply constraints. He expressed optimism that the proposed measures, including the reduction in import duties and the introduction of supportive schemes, would positively impact gold jewellery exports in the current economic environment.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement