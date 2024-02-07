General Motors CEO hints at marginal slowdown in EV segment

Advertisement

EV downtrend globally: Even as automakers and suppliers are upbeat on future demand for electric vehicles, a near-term global gloom is causing pain, including bankruptcies, scrapped initial public offerings and production cuts. Investment in capacity and technology development has outrun actual EV demand, boosting pressure on companies to cut costs.

"It is true, the pace of EV growth has slowed, which has created some uncertainty. We will build to demand," General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on an earnings call Tuesday.

The auto maker GM previously cut EV production targets due to the slowing demand, but Barra told analysts GM was "encouraged" by industry forecasts that EV sales in the United States are forecast to rise at least 10 per cent this year from about 7 per cent in 2023. Ford also previously cut EV production due to a growth rate that is rising more slowly than previously expected.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk underscored the near-term struggles, warning last week of a sharp slowdown in sales growth this year. With margins falling amid price cuts, shareholders erased $80 billion from Tesla's stock valuation the following day.

"There's no doubt that the limitations - EV charging and the lack of battery resiliency at low temperatures - are causing consumer anxiety," said Tim Piechowski, portfolio manager with ACR Alpine Capital Research, which owns GM shares.

"The reality is that the adoption curve will be slower and there will be pushback to regulators about fuel economy," he added. "It'll just be a longer ramp than perhaps was initially anticipated."

That slower pace was underscored this month as companies pull back on prior plans.

On Monday, France's Renault ditched plans to list its EV business Ampere because of sluggish stock market conditions. The company had said the IPO could be worth up to 10 billion euros.

(With Reuters inputs)