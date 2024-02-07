Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

German business leaders must highlight extremism fallout : Siemens Energy Chairman

Joe Kaeser who is also part of Daimler Truck said right-wing extremism could see resurgence in Germany.

Business Desk
Siemens AG Announces Plans to Acquire Siemens Energy's Stake in Indian JV at 15% Discount
Siemens Energy's representative photo | Image:Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Saving economy from assault: The Chairman of Siemens Energy Supervisory Board Joe Kaeser has said that right-wing extremism could re-surface in Germany. Kaeser's word of caution comes at a time when the Germany enters  second week of a nationwide protests against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

"If everything is true as reported, then that is absolutely disgusting," said Kaeser, also chairman of the supervisory board of Daimler Truck, in an interview with Reuters published on Saturday, in reference to reports of a meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam.

During the meeting, migration policy including mass deportations of people of foreign origin were discussed, as reported by investigative news website “Correctiv”. "This triggers bitter memories," said Kaeser.

The AfD, which is polling second in nationwide surveys, has denied the plans are party policy. Co-leader Alice Weidel parted ways with one of her advisers who participated in the talks. The AfD did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Global image a worry 

Kaeser's comments come after leaders of German companies including chip manufacturer Infineon and chemicals maker Evonik expressed their concerns earlier this week. Underscoring lessons from Germany history, Kaeser warned of the damage to Germany's image in the world and called on German business to publicly warn of the consequences. He said he would take part in demonstrations against right-wing extremism that are taking place in many cities.

"We must not repeat this mistake. I am really worried about our democracy," he said. Speaking of understanding, tolerance and respect as the basis for free basic order in German society, he added: "Anyone who votes for the AfD is choosing to lose the prosperity of our country and its citizens."

Anti-AfD protests across Germany have gained momentum with tens of thousands gathering on the streets of Cologne, Hamburg and Berlin. In Hamburg on Friday, the turnout was so big that organisers decided to end the demo earlier for security reasons. Further protests are planned this weekend in cities including Frankfurt and Munich. Tens of thousands had gathered in Frankfurt's centre by 14:00 on Saturday, according to local police.

"I am grateful that tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets across Germany these days against racism, hate speech and in favour of our liberal democracy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on social media platform X on Wednesday. 

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

