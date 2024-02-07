English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

German delegation explores Vietnam for labour deals, investment beyond China

Germany has already invested over $3 billion in Vietnam, with Bosch, a major automotive company, being a primary investor.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

German-Vietnam ties: A German trade delegation, led by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is currently on a visit to Vietnam, focusing on exploring potential labour agreements and increasing investments. The delegation includes companies in tunnel machines, wind farms, and industrial supplies, aligning with Germany's strategy to diversify its economic engagements beyond China.

Bosch's Vietnam footprint

Germany has already invested over $3 billion in Vietnam, with Bosch, a major automotive company, being a primary investor. The German chamber of commerce in Vietnam sees the country as a crucial partner in expanding economic activities outside of China.

During the visit, President Steinmeier and German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese counterparts to facilitate the movement of Vietnamese workers to Germany, enhancing skilled labour mobility.

Key companies in the delegation include Herrenknecht, a player in tunnel boring machines, actively involved in supplying tools for the metro construction in Ho Chi Minh City. Wind farm developer PNE AG is also exploring opportunities in Vietnam's offshore wind sector, despite regulatory delays.

Beyond Chinese markets

Participating companies like building materials multinational Knauf Gips KG and automotive supplier Tesa already have established operations in Vietnam. This visit underscores Germany's interest in diversifying its economic relationships, moving beyond its reliance on China, as highlighted by Florian Feyerabend, the representative of Germany's Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Vietnam.

The anticipated labour agreement is considered a part of Germany's strategy to attract skilled workers from abroad, recalling the historical influx of Vietnamese workers to East Germany in the 1980s. President Steinmeier's delayed visit, due to a political reshuffle in Vietnam, follows Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Hanoi in November 2022, marking the first visit by a German leader in over a decade.

After meetings in Hanoi, President Steinmeier is scheduled to visit Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's business hub, on Wednesday.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement