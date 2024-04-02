Advertisement

German inflation eases: Preliminary data from the federal statistics office revealed that German inflation eased slightly more than expected in March, dropping to 2.3 per cent from 2.7 per cent year-on-year in February.

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, stood at 3.3 per cent in March.

Economists closely monitor German inflation as it precedes the eurozone inflation data release on Wednesday. Claus Vistesen from Pantheon Macroeconomics noted that the data from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain suggests that eurozone inflation will likely be below the consensus.

Eurozone inflation is expected to remain at 2.6 per cent in March, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has recently raised interest rates significantly to combat double-digit inflation. ECB Chief Christine Lagarde stated that while inflation is expected to decrease, economic growth will likely improve throughout the year.

With a growing number of ECB policymakers supporting rate cuts, the June meeting is shaping up as a likely time for action, although a meeting is also scheduled for this month.

(with Reuters inputs)