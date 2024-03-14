×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Germany's foreign investment hits 10-year low over de-industrialisation fears

Merely 22 billion euros ($24.07 billion) were invested by foreign companies in Germany in 2023, according to a study by the IW institute.

Reported by: Business Desk
Germany economic downturn forecast
Germany economic downturn forecast | Image:Freepik
German investment decline: Foreign investment in Germany plummeted to its lowest point in ten years, signalling concerns about de-industrialisation in Europe's largest economy. Merely 22 billion euros ($24.07 billion) were invested by foreign companies in Germany in 2023, according to a study by the IW institute.

The data from the economics ministry illustrates that while industry contributes over a fifth of Germany's economy, services make up 70 per cent. The study suggests that the diminishing trend in direct investments may mirror shifting business dynamics within the country.

Although there was a slowdown in overall net outflows last year, amounting to 94 billion euros, the preceding years, 2022 and 2023, witnessed higher outflows. According to the study, these persistent high outflows hint at the onset of de-industrialisation rather than isolated incidents.

German firms relocate

Several German companies have opted to relocate their operations, either partially or entirely, to more cost-effective destinations, such as emerging economies in Eastern Europe, due to soaring labour and other expenses.

Christian Rusche, an economist at IW, pointed out that political factors have made Germany less appealing for investment. He highlighted that discontinuous government funding programmes aimed at alleviating challenges like high energy costs or inadequate infrastructure have further deterred investment.

While global direct investments are declining, the European Union seems to be an exception, with an increase in inflows during the first nine months of 2023, including from Germany, which saw a surge of 120 per cent. The majority of foreign investments by German companies, around 90 billion euros or two-thirds, have been directed towards EU member states, particularly the Benelux countries and France.

Germany's global standing

In contrast, foreign firms have shown minimal interest in investing in Germany, except for smaller acquisitions or projects, indicating the country's unfavourable position in terms of global competitiveness, according to the IW institute.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

