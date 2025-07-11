Glen Industries IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status and More

The Rs 63-crore public issue opened for bidding on 8 July 2025 and closed on 10 July 2025. | Image: Glen Industries

The initial public offering (IPO) of Glen Industries Ltd, closed on July 10 with an overwhelming response from investors. The Rs 63.02 crore issue was oversubscribed by a massive 242 times, making it one of the most sought-after SME public issues this year.

Glen Industries IPO: Price band

The IPO was priced in a band of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share, with investors required to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares per lot, amounting to Rs 1.16 lakh at the upper end.

Glen Industries IPO: Grey Market Premium

Glen Industries IPO: Subscription status

According to data from the BSE SME platform, the IPO witnessed strong demand across all investor categories. Retail investors subscribed the issue nearly 225 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) lapped it up with a subscription of 476 times. Even qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), typically more selective in SME offerings, subscribed 192 times.

Glen Industries IPO: Usage of proceeds

The company had revealed that the funds raised through the IPO will primarily go towards setting up a new manufacturing unit in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.

Glen Industries IPO: Key dates to look out for

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized today, July 11. Investors who applied can check their allotment status on the official website of the BSE SME platform or via the registrar KFin Technologies. Refunds are likely to be initiated by July 14, with shares credited to demat accounts around the same time. The listing is scheduled for July 15, 2025, on the BSE SME exchange.

About the company

Founded in West Bengal, GLEN Industries is known for manufacturing eco-friendly, thin-walled plastic containers, biodegradable cutlery, and compostable straws. The company exports its products to the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.