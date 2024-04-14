×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals recalls blood pressure medication in US market

The affected lot, produced in India, is being recalled by New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc for "failed dissolution specifications."

Reported by: Business Desk
Medicines
Glenmark recalls 6,528 bottles of blood pressure drug in US | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Glenmark recalls BP medication: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 6,528 bottles of a medication used to treat high blood pressure in the American market due to failed dissolution specifications, according to the US health regulator.

The US-based arm of the Mumbai-headquartered drug firm is recalling the affected lot of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, as reported by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in its latest Enforcement Report.

Advertisement

The affected lot, produced in India, is being recalled by New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc for "failed dissolution specifications," the USFDA stated. An "Out of Specification (OOS)" was reported in a test of dissolution at the 12-month time point in a long-term stability study.

Glenmark initiated a Class II recall of the drug across the US on March 26 of this year. According to the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated when the use of a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or when the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Advertisement

India is the largest supplier of generic medicines, manufacturing 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories. Products manufactured in India are shipped to over 200 countries, with Japan, Australia, West Europe, and the US as the main destinations. India also has the highest number of USFDA-compliant companies with plants outside of the US.

(with PTI inputs

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

7 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

10 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

14 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

14 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

27 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

30 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

31 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

35 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

37 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

39 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

39 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

41 minutes ago
bjp manifesto 2024

Muft Bijli Yojana

an hour ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

an hour ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca

Aurélien Tchouaméni goal

an hour ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World15 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo