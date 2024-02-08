Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Global banks eye $7 trillion valuation surge with growth initiatives

Banking sector pessimism grows with declining profitability, low ratios, and trailing returns since the financial crisis.

Business Desk
Global banks
Global banks | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
BCG's growth outlook: Global banks may see a substantial boost in their combined valuations by $7 trillion over the next five years if they actively pursue measures to stimulate growth and enhance productivity, according to a recent report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) released on Monday.

Citing a drop in profitability as the primary driver of pessimism in the banking sector, BCG highlighted that about 75 per cent of bank stocks had price-to-book ratios below 1 in 2022. Additionally, price-to-earnings multiples were nearly half of 2008 levels, and shareholder returns on bank stocks have consistently trailed major market indexes since the financial crisis, with the gap continuing to widen.

Profit challenges persist

Despite potential challenges, the consultant suggests that global banks could potentially double their current valuations if they actively pursue strategies to improve their price-to-book ratios and overall growth. However, the report highlights that even with investments in productivity and business simplification, banks may continue to face profitability challenges due to higher capital requirements and heightened competition from emerging players, including fintech companies.

BCG concludes that the banking industry is unlikely to return to the profitability levels and valuations observed before the global financial crisis.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

