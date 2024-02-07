Advertisement

Dollar rally slowed: In the volatile landscape of global currency markets, the US dollar faced challenges on Monday, struggling to maintain gains amid the uncertainties surrounding upcoming central bank decisions in Japan and Europe. The market's fluctuating expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts further contributed to a pause in the dollar's recent data-driven rally.

While overall trading remained relatively quiet, the Japanese yen emerged as a significant player, rebounding from Friday's one-month low of 148.80 to reach as high as 147.74. This movement marked a notable shift for the yen, which had experienced a 5 per cent decline against the dollar this year, erasing gains from December when it reached five-month peaks near 140.

Yen's upward momentum

The Bank of Japan commenced its two-day meeting on Monday, with expectations for an exit from negative rates tempered by recent events, including the New Year's Day earthquake on Japan's west coast and dovish commentary from the Bank of Japan. Traders highlighted the yen's upward momentum, attributing it in part to the expiration of a significant volume of currency options, totaling around $2.6 billion, throughout the week. According to LSEG data, these options, with strike prices between 147.15 and 148.10 dollar-yen levels, fueled speculation on potential breakout scenarios contingent on BOJ signals during the meeting.

Rong Ren Goh, Fixed Income Investments Director at Eastspring Investments in Singapore, explained, "The options put on ahead of the BOJ are punts on a breakout in case the BOJ signals anything during this meeting for further policy moves." However, he emphasized that unless the BOJ announces specific measures, the dollar-yen exchange rate will continue to be influenced by US interest rates.

Dollar remained flat

The dollar's trade-weighted index was down 0.09 per cent at 103.19, remaining flat against the euro at $1.0901. Investors grappled with the tentative and unpredictable nature of the dollar's rally this year, driven by uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's timeline for rate cuts. Despite resilient US economic activity, recent data led to a reassessment of expectations, pushing back anticipated rate cuts from March to May, as indicated by interest rate futures.

The article also highlighted the widening gap of approximately 100 basis points between market expectations and the Federal Reserve's dot plot for year-end rates, posing a challenge to the dollar's ascent this month.

