Global initiative for women’s development gaining pace in India : Bill Gates

Towards women's empowerment: Having made a mark the world-over by setting a developmental benchmark, “Alliance for Global Good-Gender Equity and Equality”, the multilateral initiative for women, is now aiming to leverage on the commitments from India’s recent G20 Presidency, said Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates said the Alliance is working towards women’s development, especially in the areas of healthcare and education,

Addressing industry leaders and philanthropists at the logo and the website unveiling event of the initiative in New Delhi on Wednesday, Gates said leveraging on India’s commitments from its recent G20 Presidency, is the way forward for women-led development.

“It is great to see the Alliance for Global Good-Gender Equity and Equality take forward the commitments from India’s successful G20, prioritising women-led development,” said Gates. “Our foundation is proud to be a partner in this unique effort to deliver equitable development by putting women’s economic power, health, and education at the center,” said Gates.

Women's Financial Independence

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani said India is the first country to make a financial case for women emancipation. “The perception about our country today, not only the strength of our country but our talent pool and capacity to deliver on promises is such that in 72 hours in Davos, we had the commitment from across the globe,” said Irani.

India managed to create an alliance not for ourselves, but for global good, the Minister said, adding that it’s a reflection of what India promised in its G20 Presidency- one world, one future.

“A future that builds alliances for global good. The alliance is a collective of Governments, Industry, and Development organisations. The logo we just unveiled symbolises the collective nature of the alliance and draws inspiration from Lord Ganesha, reinforcing the message of collective wisdom and strength for Gender equity and equality,” said Irani. Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, and other dignitaries.

The Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality marks a significant milestone in the global pursuit of gender equality. Launched in Davos 2024, it is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to the cause of women-led development as championed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Alliance aims to bring together global good practices, knowledge sharing, and investments in the field of women’s health, education, and enterprise and aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being; 4- Quality Education; 5 - Gender Equality and Empowerment; 17 - Global Partnership for Development and more.

Alliance for Global Good

The Alliance is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and anchored by the CII Centre for Women Leadership with the World Economic Forum as a ‘Network Partner’ and Invest India as an ‘Institutional Partner’, said the communique. “Born out of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration and India’s abiding commitment to the cause of women-led development, the Alliance is poised to make a transformative impact on gender-related issues,” said Irani.

Logo Significance

The logo forms the alphabet “e” which represents Equality and Equity. The parallel strokes reflect collective action by Governments, industry, and institutions enabling women to achieve their economic potential, globally. The Tricolours symbolize the values of the Alliance - saffron for strength and courage, white for truth and green for growth. The red dot denotes prosperity. The logo draws inspiration from Lord Ganesh who symbolises intellect, wisdom, and understanding.

“The launch of the ‘Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality’ at Davos is a purposeful initiative by India. To have both the Hon’ble Minister and Mr Bill Gates at the unveiling of the logo and website of the Alliance is an indication of their unparalleled support and commitment to women-led development across the globe,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

“It represents a proud moment for India Inc and comes with a sense of great responsibility. As the anchor of this global Alliance, CII is committed to bringing in Industry from India and across the globe to contribute to this effort,” Banerjee added.

