×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 17:44 IST

Global regulators seek to crack down on decentralised finance

Regulators should use existing laws or introduce new ones where needed to get a full picture of DeFI, including the identities of people and companies involved.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
DeFi
Image Credits: Pexels | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Global securities regulators set out on Thursday their first blueprint to make participants in "decentralised finance" (DeFi) accountable for their actions and safeguard market stability.

DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save in digital assets, using the blockchain technology that underpins cryptoassets to bypass the traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks and exchanges.

The collapse of crypto exchange FTX and of the Terra USD stablecoin during 2022 showed how shocks in one part of the cryptocurrency market can trigger billions of dollars in outflows from DeFI applications, said IOSCO, the global umbrella body for securities watchdogs from across the world. IOSCO develops, implements and promotes adherence to internationally recognised standards for securities regulation.

Such events have seen DeFi shrink from about $180 billion in late 2021 to about $40 billion currently, and the sector is also being used for moneylaundering, IOSCO said.

"There is a common misconception that DeFi is truly decentralised and governed by autonomous code or smart contracts," said Tuang Lee Lim, chair of a fintech taskforce at IOSCO.

Stakeholders in DeFi and their roles, and the organizational, technological, and communication mechanisms they use, tend to mimic those in traditional finance.

"In reality, regardless of the operating model of the DeFi arrangement, 'responsible persons' can be identified," Lim said.

Regulators have little standardised data on DeFI, a situation made worse by market participants using multiple pseudonymous addresses to obfuscate their activities, IOSCO said.

The watchdog has proposed a framework for regulators across the 130 jurisdictions covered by its membership to ensure investor protection and stable markets with DeFi, identify and manage risks, obtain clear disclosures and cross-border cooperation to enforce applicable laws.

Regulators should use existing laws or introduce new ones where needed to get a full picture of DeFI, including the identities of people and companies involved, IOSCO said.

A public consultation on the proposals, which dovetail with proposals from IOSCO in May to regulate cryptoassets themselves, runs until mid-October before the framework is finalised around the end of 2023.

IOSCO members commit to applying agreed recommendations, and some member countries like the United States have already begun looking at how DeFi fits into existing securities laws.

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 17:44 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

a minute ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

3 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

6 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

7 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

7 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

9 minutes ago
Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena On WOWP

11 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

14 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Brothers Drown In Ur River

Madhya Pradesh: Drown

18 minutes ago
Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth in semis

18 minutes ago
Nagaland: 78 Villages declared Tuberculosis-Free

Nagaland: 78 Villages TB

25 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina's Eras Tour Dump

26 minutes ago
Mohammad Amir

Amir returns

27 minutes ago
BJP LS candidate for the South Goa constituency Pallavi Dempo with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Pallavi Dempo

31 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Sidharth's Yodha Fee

35 minutes ago
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants

Sunny On Patriotic Films

38 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

39 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  2. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  3. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  5. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo