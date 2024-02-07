Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Global uncertainties impact exports, and services show resilience

While goods exports in 2023 contracted by 4.71 per cent to $431.9 billion, services exports saw an estimated increase of 7.88 per cent.

Business Desk
Trade
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Uncertainties impact exports: The exports of goods and services experienced a marginal increase of 0.4 per cent, reaching $765.6 billion in 2023, despite prevailing global economic uncertainties, as per data from the commerce ministry. Key contributing sectors included electronics, pharmaceuticals, cotton yarn, fabrics, ceramics, meat, dairy, poultry products, fruits, vegetables, and information technology.

While goods exports in 2023 contracted by 4.71 per cent to $431.9 billion, services exports saw an estimated increase of 7.88 per cent to $333.8 billion. Merchandise imports also declined by 7 per cent, amounting to $667.73 billion compared to $720.2 billion in 2022. The most recent data for the services sector, released by the RBI, pertains to November 2023, with December 2023 data being an estimation by the ministry.

Advertisement

Primary export destinations

The government's primary export destinations include the US, UAE, Netherlands, Bangladesh, UK, and Germany. Geopolitical conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the Red Sea trade route crisis due to attacks by Yemen-based Houthis on cargo ships, impacted goods shipments.

Advertisement

International trade experts caution that prolonged challenges could have significant implications for global trade dynamics. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) reports a 2.6 per cent decline in India's overall exports and imports, amounting to $1609 billion in 2023 compared to $1651.9 billion in 2022.

The negative trade balance, representing the difference between exports and imports, decreased from $141.3 billion in 2022 to $75.2 billion in 2023. Data for the current fiscal year reveals a 5.7 per cent dip in goods exports to $317.12 billion during April–December 2023. Imports contracted by 7.93 per cent to $505.15 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $188.02 billion in the first three quarters, down from $212.34 billion in April–December 2022.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Chennai to Have Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement