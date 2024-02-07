Advertisement

Uncertainties impact exports: The exports of goods and services experienced a marginal increase of 0.4 per cent, reaching $765.6 billion in 2023, despite prevailing global economic uncertainties, as per data from the commerce ministry. Key contributing sectors included electronics, pharmaceuticals, cotton yarn, fabrics, ceramics, meat, dairy, poultry products, fruits, vegetables, and information technology.

While goods exports in 2023 contracted by 4.71 per cent to $431.9 billion, services exports saw an estimated increase of 7.88 per cent to $333.8 billion. Merchandise imports also declined by 7 per cent, amounting to $667.73 billion compared to $720.2 billion in 2022. The most recent data for the services sector, released by the RBI, pertains to November 2023, with December 2023 data being an estimation by the ministry.

Primary export destinations

The government's primary export destinations include the US, UAE, Netherlands, Bangladesh, UK, and Germany. Geopolitical conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the Red Sea trade route crisis due to attacks by Yemen-based Houthis on cargo ships, impacted goods shipments.

International trade experts caution that prolonged challenges could have significant implications for global trade dynamics. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) reports a 2.6 per cent decline in India's overall exports and imports, amounting to $1609 billion in 2023 compared to $1651.9 billion in 2022.

The negative trade balance, representing the difference between exports and imports, decreased from $141.3 billion in 2022 to $75.2 billion in 2023. Data for the current fiscal year reveals a 5.7 per cent dip in goods exports to $317.12 billion during April–December 2023. Imports contracted by 7.93 per cent to $505.15 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $188.02 billion in the first three quarters, down from $212.34 billion in April–December 2022.

(with PTI inputs)