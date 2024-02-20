Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Goa announces blended finance facility for climate-resilient investments

Key sectors that stand to benefit from this initiative include e-mobility, renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, coastal protection, and green tourism.

Business Desk
World Bank plans to disburse loans at faster rate
World Bank plans to disburse loans at faster rate | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Blended finance facility: Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, alongside World Bank officials and other institutions, revealed plans to establish a blended finance facility aimed at fostering climate resilience across various sectors in the state.

This initiative was formalised by the environment department of the Goa government through the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major financial institutions, such as the Power Finance Corporation (PFC), the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

This announcement took place during the 2024 edition of the World Bank's India Climate and Development Partners' Meet, a prestigious annual conference that brings together influential figures in the climate sector. Hosted jointly by the Goa government and the World Bank, the conference is being held in Panaji from February 19 to 21.

Key sectors

Key sectors that stand to benefit from this initiative include e-mobility, renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, coastal protection, and green tourism. The facility is expected to unlock opportunities for high-risk projects that yield positive environmental outcomes while also promoting sustainable products and services.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasised the importance of resilience in Goa's development strategy, highlighting the need to balance economic growth with environmental concerns. The blended finance facility aims to integrate resilience into planning, investments, and infrastructure development, empowering communities with innovative technologies and business models to combat climate change.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

