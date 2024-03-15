×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Godrej Properties snags 3-acre plot in Hyderabad for Rs 1,300 crore

This acquisition marks the company's second investment in Hyderabad, bringing the total booking value potential in the city to Rs 4,800 crore.

Reported by: Business Desk
Godrej's Hyderabad expansion
Godrej's Hyderabad expansion | Image:Company site
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Godrej's Hyderabad expansion: Godrej Properties, a real estate developer and subsidiary of the Godrej Group, has recently acquired a 3-acre plot in Kokapet, Hyderabad, for approximately Rs 1,300 crore. This acquisition marks the company's second investment in Hyderabad, bringing the total booking value potential in the city to Rs 4,800 crore.

Kokapet's investment appeal

The newly acquired land, located near the Outer Ring Road junction and Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, holds notable potential in one of Hyderabad's prime real estate areas. Kokapet boasts a strong social and civic infrastructure, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail establishments, making it a destination for investment. 

Its strategic location ensures convenient access to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and various social and commercial hubs across the city.

Advertisement

Gaurav Pandey, the managing director and CEO of Godrej Properties, expressed enthusiasm about expanding their presence in Hyderabad, stressing the city's status as one of the largest and fastest-growing residential markets in the country.

This recent acquisition follows Godrej Properties' earlier entry into the Hyderabad market with the purchase of a 12.5-acre land parcel in Rajendra Nagar for Rs 350 crore. The company aims to develop a residential project spanning 4 million sq ft on this site, with an estimated revenue of Rs 3,500 crore.

Multi-city expansion

In addition to its ventures in Hyderabad, Godrej Properties has also made major acquisitions in other cities. These include securing a 6.46-acre plot in Noida for Rs 506 crore, intended for a housing project expected to yield Rs 3,000 crore in revenue. Furthermore, the company has initiated a joint venture for a 62-acre township project in Bengaluru, with an anticipated revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

a few seconds ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a minute ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

a minute ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

2 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

2 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

3 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

4 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

5 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

6 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

8 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

8 minutes ago
Team India players in gym

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

9 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

10 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs With Good Culinary Skills

Signs That Can Be Chefs

10 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Live

11 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo