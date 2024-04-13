×

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 17:29 IST

Gold gains Rs 130; silver rises by Rs 273

Gold gains Rs 130; silver rises by Rs 273

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday gained by Rs 133 to Rs 50,907 per 10 grams, supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,774 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 273 to Rs 61,535 per kg from Rs 61,262 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 77.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

In the international market, gold was trading slightly lower at USD 1,850 per ounce while silver was trading flat at USD 21.95 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.15 per cent down on Thursday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. PTI HG SHW SHW

Published June 9th, 2022 at 17:29 IST

