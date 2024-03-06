×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Gold price rises to Rs 65,150 on global cues, silver falls

The precious metal continued its upward trend for the second consecutive day, hitting a fresh lifetime high.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gold
Gold | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gold price surge: Gold price surged by Rs 150 to Rs 65,150 per 10 grams on Wednesday, supported by strong global trends, as reported by HDFC Securities.

The precious metal continued its upward trend for the second consecutive day, hitting a fresh lifetime high of Rs 65,150 per 10 grams. In the previous session, gold had closed at Rs 65,000 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

On the other hand, silver prices declined by Rs 400 to Rs 74,500 per kilogram from the previous close of Rs 74,900 per kilogram.

Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, noted, "Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 65,150 per 10 grams, up by Rs 150, taking bullish cues from the overseas markets."

Advertisement

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,122 per ounce, up by $12 from the previous close.

"Helped by continued strong buying momentum on the expectations of a Fed pivot in June, spot gold hit a fresh record high of $2,041.84 per ounce before it settled with a gain of 0.61 per cent at $2,128 on Tuesday," said Praveen Singh, Associate Vice President of Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Advertisement

However, silver was quoting lower at $23.75 per ounce against its last close of $23.88 per ounce.

Market participants are closely monitoring the testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, as it is expected to provide further insights into the Fed's projection regarding monetary policy interest rate cuts in the US. This event could potentially influence gold prices in the near term, as market sentiment and expectations regarding monetary policy shifts often have a notable impact on precious metal prices, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. UK equities rally following spring budget

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo