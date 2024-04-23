Gold prices drop for second consecutive day as traders cash in | Image:Shutterstock

Gold prices drop: Gold prices witnessed a significant downturn for the second consecutive day, plummeting by Rs 1,450 to reach Rs 72,200 per 10 grams in the local market, attributed to profit-taking maneuvers by traders and subdued global trends. Simultaneously, silver prices took a considerable hit, declining by Rs 2,300 per kilogram.

According to HDFC Securities, gold prices in Delhi saw a substantial dip, falling to Rs 72,200 per 10 grams from the previous session's closure at Rs 73,650. Correspondingly, silver prices nosedived to Rs 83,500 per kilogram from Rs 85,800 previously.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, highlighted, "Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 72,200 per 10 grams, down by Rs 1,450 amid bearish cues from overseas markets."

Internationally, spot gold at Comex experienced a decline to $2,310 per ounce, down by $55 from the prior close. This drop in gold prices was influenced by easing tensions in the Middle East and indications suggesting the US Federal Reserve's inclination towards maintaining higher interest rates, consequently dampening demand.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, noted, "Gold prices continued their downward trend. If prices fall below this level, another sell-off towards Rs 68,500 could occur."

In the futures trade on the MCX, gold witnessed a substantial decline, with the most traded June contract hitting an intra-day low of Rs 70,202 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver contracts for May delivery also saw a dip, trading at Rs 79,851 per kilogram.

Chintan Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at Abans Holdings, highlighted the market's anticipation of upcoming macroeconomic data and geopolitical developments, underscoring the importance of monitoring manufacturing PMI and service PMI releases from the US, UK, and Europe.

(with PTI inputs)