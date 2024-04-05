×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Gold prices fall by Rs 150 per 10 gm after touching all-time high

The prices of silver tumbled Rs 700 to Rs 81,000 per kg.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gold vs Silver
Gold vs Silver | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gold prices fall: The prices of gold in the domestic market, after going through the roof, declined Rs 150 to Rs 69,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday on the back of fall in rates of the precious metal in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 70,050 per 10 gram in the previous session.

Prices of silver tumbled Rs 700 to Rs 81,000 per kg. In the previous trade, it had ended at Rs 81,700 per kg. "Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 69,900 per 10 gram, down by Rs 150 against the previous close," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Advertisement

In international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,287 per ounce, down USD 10 from the previous close. "The ongoing trend in gold is expected to persist as long as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations of interest rate cuts remain in focus," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

Also, silver was quoting lower at USD 26.75 per ounce. In the previous close, it had ended at $27.05 per ounce. "The US nonfarm payroll report (March) to be released on Friday, will be crucial for the yellow metal prices. A robust report will weigh on the metal as it is looking somewhat over-bought in the near term, though prospects remain positive for medium to long term horizons.

Advertisement

"The geopolitical tensions are resurfacing, which may limit the downside," said Praveen Singh, Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

a few seconds ago
H9N2 Avian Influenza Virus: Causes, symptoms and prevention

H5N1 Spreads

a few seconds ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

NYC Earthquake

5 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

15 minutes ago
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

Telangana Issues Advisory

16 minutes ago
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

19 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

23 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

28 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

30 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

31 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

31 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

31 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

32 minutes ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

35 minutes ago
Krystle Dsouza

Krystle's Goa Trip

36 minutes ago
Erdogan

Turkey Israel Arrests

36 minutes ago
Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara's operations

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News20 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo