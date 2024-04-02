Gold prices see fluctuation, falls Rs 50 per 10 grams in India's yellow metal market

Advertisement

Yellow Metal Prices: Prices of gold, the much sought-after commodity in the Indian market, after hitting an all-time high level saw a fall in prices by Rs 50 to Rs 68,370 per 10 grams on Tuesday. The fall in gold prices on Tuesday took a cue from weak trends in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the precious metal closed at Rs 68,420 per 10 grams. However, silver prices climbed Rs 430 to Rs 79,000 per kg. In the previous session, it had settled at Rs 78,570 per kg.

In the overseas markets, spot gold at COMEX was trading at $2,255 per ounce, down by $2 from the previous close. Gold reached an all-time high in the previous session, and gold prices slightly retreated on Tuesday after traders' apprehensions about the US Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates following solid US manufacturing data.

"The US dollar index rallied to a five-month high and also weighed down on the precious metal prices," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities. The price of silver on Tuesday was higher at $25.55 per ounce. Its previous close was $25.13 per ounce.

In terms of the outlook for the yellow metal, traders anticipate that bullion prices will consolidate in the upper-end range, with a positive bias, and an uptrend will resume once COMEX spot gold crosses the $2,270 level, Gandhi further added.

As per Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations of interest rate cuts have resulted in the underlying tone to remain positive. "In the short term, the 68,200-68,000 range acts as a strong positive zone for gold, while resistance is seen around 69,000-69,200," said Trivedi.

(With PTI inputs)