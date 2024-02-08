Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

"It is worth remebering how people curiously discussed the share price of Maruti," said Modi while speaking in the Parliament.

Saqib Malik
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi in Parliament | Image:X- @BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Maruti stock in focus: Invoking the era when automotive major Maruti Suzuki was in the limelight for its unusual stock movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there was a period in India's industry and the stock markets, when the performance of Maruti Suzuki was a matter of curiosity for the common people. Without elaborating, the PM backed the present surge in stocks of Public Sector Undertakings (PSU). 

"It is nostalgic how people curiously discussed the share price of Maruti," said Modi while speaking in the Parliament.

On July 9, 2003, Maruti was first listed on the stock exchanges in India. The share opened at Rs 165, hit a high of Rs 170, fell to Rs 155 and finally ended its day at Rs 164 per share.

Maruti Suzuki’s stock has climbed 10 per cent in the past month. The stocks rose nearly 24 per cent in 2023, outperforming the benchmark indices during the same period.

The market capitalisation of Maruti Suzuki is Rs 3.44 lakh crore.

As of 3:08 pm, shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 10,930 per share.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

