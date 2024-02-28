Advertisement

Pichai addresses AI concerns: Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed concerns about the company's Gemini AI in an internal memo, acknowledging that the AI's output has been historically inaccurate and has "offended our users and shown bias." The memo, reported first by Semafor, comes after Google paused Gemini's ability to generate images last week due to widespread criticism of its output.

The Gemini AI generated images included racially diverse Nazi-era German soldiers, non-white US Founding Fathers, and inaccuracies in depicting Google's own co-founders. While the company has apologised for missing the mark and is working to re-enable image generation, Pichai's memo is the first public acknowledgment of the controversy.



In the memo, Pichai stated that Google has been working tirelessly to address problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app. He stressed that, while no AI is perfect, especially at this early stage of the industry's development, Google is committed to meeting the high standards expected of it. He reassured employees that the company would continue its efforts until the issues were resolved.

Google's Gemini AI has faced scrutiny for its inaccuracies, highlighting the challenges of developing AI systems that are free from bias and capable of producing accurate and sensitive content.