Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Government allows export of 30,000 tonnes of rice to Tanzania

The government also allows 80,000 tonnes broken rice export to Djibouti (30,000) and Guinea-Bissau (50,000).

Reported by: Business Desk
Govt permits 30,000 tonnes of rice export to Tanzania
Govt permits 30,000 tonnes of rice export to Tanzania | Image:Pexels
  • 1 min read
Rice export approvals: The government has granted permission for the export of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania and 80,000 tonnes of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau. This authorisation comes through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), as announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Despite the ban on exports of non-basmati white rice since July 20, 2023, aimed at boosting domestic supply, exceptions are made for specific countries upon governmental request to address their food security requirements.

Tanzania, situated in East Africa, along with Djibouti on the northeast coast of the continent, and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, will benefit from these exports. Djibouti will receive 30,000 tonnes of broken rice, while Guinea-Bissau will be allocated 50,000 tonnes.

Previous export consents

India has previously permitted such exports to nations including Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL, a multi-state cooperative society, is facilitating these exports. It is jointly promoted by cooperative societies in India, including Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), commonly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

