Demand Surge for Natural Gas: The government is expected to witness a 6 per cent surge in natural gas demand in 2024, fueled by increased consumption in fertiliser units, power generation, and industrial sectors, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Following a 7 per cent decline in 2022, the market experienced a 5 per cent growth in primary gas supply in 2023, primarily driven by sectors such as petrochemicals, power generation, refineries, and industry.

The IEA's Gas Market Report highlighted that the growth in natural gas demand is attributed to higher gas usage in the industry, including the fertiliser sector, and increased gas consumption in the power sector. This growth is facilitated by the development of the national pipeline grid and city gas infrastructure. In 2023, natural gas demand will reach 64 billion cubic metres.

LNG imports surged

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose by 7 per cent to 29 billion cubic metres in 2023, with an import dependency of 44 per cent of the nation's natural gas consumption. Domestic production increased by 6 per cent to 35 billion cubic metres, driven by higher output from Reliance Industries’ KG-D6 block.

The IEA predicts a 7 per cent increase in LNG imports in 2024, driven by demand from the power and fertiliser sectors. The government aims to cease urea imports by 2025, further contributing to the rise in LNG imports.

The domestic production falls short of meeting demand, leading to LNG imports via cryogenic ships. Power companies imported 2.32 billion cubic metres of LNG in 2023, representing around 9 per cent of total imports and a 76 per cent YoY increase.

Mandates for domestic supply

In November 2023, the government mandated the blending of compressed biogas into the domestic gas supply, with the goal of reaching 1 per cent by 2025 and gradually increasing to 5 per cent from 2028–29.

Additionally, the IEA noted that the government continued its gas market reforms in 2023, introducing a unified pipeline tariff system in April, benefiting consumers located far from domestic gas supply sources and/or LNG terminals. The Unified Tariff (UFT) policy is expected to create a stable, competitive, and transparent pricing regime, aligning with the 'One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff' model.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the government's approval of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023, aiming for a minimum of 5 million metric tonnes per year of green hydrogen production by 2030, with potential growth in export markets. The mission includes financial incentive schemes to support domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and green hydrogen production, with an initial outlay of approximately $2.4 billion.

(with PTI inputs)