Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Government bond yields hold steady

The market's attention is currently fixated on the US Federal Reserve policy decision and the Interim Budget.

Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:ANI
Government bond yields: The government bond yields exhibited a stable start to the week, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing at 7.1735 per cent on Monday, a marginal shift from its previous close at 7.1760 per cent. The market's attention is currently fixated on the US Federal Reserve policy decision and the imminent announcement of the budget for the next financial year on Thursday.

Decline in fiscal deficit

A poll anticipates a decline in the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP to 5.30 per cent in 2024–25, down from 5.90 per cent in the current fiscal year. 

Pankaj Pathak, Fixed Income Fund Manager at Quantum AMC, predicts a conservative approach to the government's bond market borrowings for the next fiscal year. He envisions gross market borrowing at approximately Rs 14.8 trillion, with net market borrowing around Rs 11.2 trillion in FY25. Pathak emphasises the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26, with a target of around 5.3 per cent of GDP for FY25.

Market sentiment remains cautious amidst elevated US yields, with the 10-year yield hovering around 4.15 per cent. Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming Fed meeting on January 30 and 31, adjusting expectations following strong economic data that prompted a re-evaluation of rate cut predictions for 2024. The likelihood of a rate action in March stands at approximately 48 per cent, a notable decrease from 87 per cent last month, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool. Simultaneously, escalating tensions in the Middle East are contributing to rising oil prices, with the benchmark Brent crude contract inching closer to the $85 per barrel mark.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

