Bonds inch lower: Government bond yields experienced a modest decline on Thursday following a weekly debt auction that witnessed stronger-than-expected demand. The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.1760 per cent, marginally lower than the previous day's close at 7.1835 per cent. This marks the second consecutive week of relatively unchanged yields, with markets closed on Friday for a holiday.

Investors are adopting a cautious stance as they await key cues from the upcoming federal budget, scheduled for announcement on February 1. The market sentiment remains bullish ahead of the budget release, with expectations of minimal negative surprises, according to Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director and Head of the Investment Grade Group at JM Financial.

Bond demand

In an auction earlier in the day, New Delhi successfully raised $3.97 billion through bond sales. The benchmark bond witnessed robust demand, particularly from state-run banks. This auction is significant as it precedes the federal budget announcement.

Sources within the government have indicated that they might aim to keep gross market borrowing for the fiscal year 2024–25 close to the current fiscal year's level.

Meanwhile, US yields continued to remain elevated, with the 10-year yield hovering close to the key 4.20 per cent level. This follows robust business activity readings and precedes crucial data releases and the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Strong economic data has led to a reduction in bets on the timing and pace of Fed rate cuts in 2024, with the odds of a first rate cut by March easing to 43 per cent from 56 per cent on January 17, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

(with Reuters inputs)