Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Government bond yields tiptoe ahead of RBI decision

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.0934%, following its previous close of 7.1030%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Stable bond market: Government bond yields remained relatively stable on Thursday as investors hesitated to make major moves ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming policy decision on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond closed at 7.0934 per cent, almost unchanged from its previous close of 7.1030 per cent.

Market attention is keenly focused on the RBI's commentary regarding inflation and liquidity management. Economists believe that robust economic growth coupled with moderating inflation will likely prompt the RBI to maintain interest rates at their current levels until July.

Fed influence on RBI

According to Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank, the RBI is expected to refrain from acting before the Federal Reserve, especially given India's relatively flat yield curve. Any premature policy adjustments could further flatten the yield curve, hence the RBI is likely to wait. The current monetary policy stance of the RBI indicates a bias towards tightening.

Pan suggests that considering potential rate cuts by the Fed starting in June, it might be suitable for the RBI to contemplate action in August.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had previously stressed that rate cuts would be considered only once inflation moves towards the 4 per cent target consistently. India's retail inflation stood at 5.09 per cent in February.

Investors are cautious due to bond auctions this week being conducted using the multiple price method, which could impact bidding dynamics.

Fresh bond issuance

On Friday, New Delhi is set to auction Rs 38,000 crore ($4.56 billion) worth of bonds, including Rs 20,000 crore of a new 10-year bond, which will replace the existing benchmark in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, US bond yields remained elevated amidst concerns stemming from recent strong economic indicators, raising uncertainties regarding the timing and extent of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

According to the CME's FedWatch tool, there is a 62.5 per cent probability of a Fed rate cut in June, down from 70 per cent a week ago.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

