Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Government delays $602 million strategic petroleum reserve filling plan

The deferment is caused by the evolving dynamics of the oil markets, the finance ministry shared.

Business Desk
fuel
Government delays $602 million strategic petroleum reserve filling plan | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Petroleum reserve filling plan: The government has decided to defer a Rs 5,000 crore ($601.78 million) plan aimed at filling portions of its strategic petroleum reserve, citing the evolving dynamics of the oil markets, according to statements from the finance ministry.

The postponement was officially announced on Saturday, with the finance ministry revealing that the decision to delay the strategic petroleum reserve initiative was prompted by a careful consideration of the changing trends in the global oil markets.

Outline for federal budget

Outlined in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023–24, the government's initial plan involved allocating 50 billion rupees for the purchase of crude oil to fill storage caverns located in the southern cities of Mangalore and Visakhapatnam.

India, recognised as the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, relies on imports for over 80 per cent of its oil requirements. To safeguard against potential supply disruptions, the country has strategically established storage facilities at three locations in southern, with a collective capacity exceeding 5 million metric tonnes of oil.

The decision to defer the funding plan for the strategic petroleum reserve reflects the strategic response to the evolving dynamics within the global oil markets, signalling a cautious approach to economic planning in the energy sector.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:07 IST

